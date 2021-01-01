Freelance UX Designers in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina for Hire
Hamidic Kenan
Sarajevo • $60 (USD) per hour
About Hamidic Kenan
Digital Designer & Computer Science Engineer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Sanbrex Digital
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
Computer Science
Bachelor
2019
Skills
- android app design
- android development
- application development
- back-end development
- development
- front-end development
- interaction design
- java
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
- web ui
Adnan LacevicPro
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina • $25 (USD) per hour
About Adnan Lacevic
UX/UI Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
Adnan PuzicPro
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina • $40 (USD) per hour
About Adnan Puzic
UI/UX, Web and Graphic Designer. I love clean and bold design.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Ado Creative Inc.
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- cms
- css3
- graphic design
- html5
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
DonePro
Sarajevo • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- ui
- vector artist
- web design