Freelance UX Designers in Salvador, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Salvador, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Luis Fernando Lima
Salvador, Brazil • $45 (USD) per hour
About Luis Fernando Lima
Senior Product Designer. Designing and helping to create a delightful Design System for Jusbrasil.
Work History
-
Product Designer & DesignOps @ Jusbrasil
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
UNIFACS
Bachelor
2019
Skills
- branding
- design thinking
- human centered design
- illustration
- product design
- strategy
- ui
- user research
- ux
Daniel Rocha
Salvador, Brazil
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- flow structure
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile
- mobile apps design
- mobile interface
- prototype
- software design
- ui
- user research
- web design
Vinicius Rodrigues
Salvador, Bahia. • $20 (USD) per hour
About Vinicius Rodrigues
UI Designer at Raia Drogasil
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Raia Drogasil
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
udemy
UI designer com foco em UX
2019
Skills
- adobe xd
- communication
- figma
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- uidesign
- usability testing
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- wireframe
- zeplin
Lucas Silva
Salvador, Brazil
About Lucas Silva
Hello, I'm UI/UX designer with
1+ years XP. Open for new friends,
colleagues and opportunities
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Mobile Farm
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- invision studio
- sketch
- ui desgin
- uxdesign