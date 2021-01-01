Freelance UX Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Alex.S

Alex.S

Pro

Saint Petersburg $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Aleksey Bondarev

Aleksey Bondarev

Pro

Russia, Saint Petersburg $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • mobile interface
  • product strategy
  • prototype
Message
Gregory Riaguzov

Gregory Riaguzov

Saint-Petersburg $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ Cuberto

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • dashboard
  • design
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience
  • user interface
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Message
Sasha Fedorow

Sasha Fedorow

Pro

Saint-Petersburg $35 (USD) per hour

Message

About Sasha Fedorow

Product designer.
I create strict interfaces, in balance of functionality and attractiveness.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Mass media product

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual communications
  • web design
Message