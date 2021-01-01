Freelance UX Designers in Rājshāhi, Bangladesh for Hire

Md Shamim Hossain

Md Shamim Hossain

Rajshahi, Bangladesh $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • background remove
  • branding and logo design
  • brochure design
  • corporate branding
  • flyer design
  • image editing
  • image retouching
  • postcard design
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • uxdesign
MD Mahfuj

MD Mahfuj

Rajshahi, Bangladesh $10 (USD) per hour

About MD Mahfuj

I love to play with designs.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Islamia Collage, Rajshahi

    HSC

    2018

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustator
  • logo desgin
Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer

Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer

Pro

Rajshahi, Bangladesh $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brand Identity designer @ INTANGIBLE VENTURES

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • RAJSHAHI UNIVERSITY

    MASTER DEGREE

    2018

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • adobe illustator
  • adobe photoshop
  • app icon
  • brand guidelines
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • icon
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo development
  • minimalist logo
  • modern logo
  • symbol
  • typography
Shamima Nasrin

Shamima Nasrin

Pro

Natore, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

About Shamima Nasrin

Hi, I'm Shamima. I'm working as a UI Designer & I can make your idea into a great useful design. Contact me for freelance or remote work Skype: shamima.mizan880

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • N.S Collage, Natore

    Hons

    2012

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • android design
  • design
  • home page
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile interface design
  • web applications
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
