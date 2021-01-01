Freelance UX Designers in Rājshāhi, Bangladesh for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Rājshāhi, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Md Shamim Hossain
Rajshahi, Bangladesh • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- background remove
- branding and logo design
- brochure design
- corporate branding
- flyer design
- image editing
- image retouching
- postcard design
- typography
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- uxdesign
MD Mahfuj
Rajshahi, Bangladesh • $10 (USD) per hour
About MD Mahfuj
I love to play with designs.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Islamia Collage, Rajshahi
HSC
2018
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustator
- logo desgin
Md Zahid Hasan | Logo DesignerPro
Rajshahi, Bangladesh • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Brand Identity designer @ INTANGIBLE VENTURES
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
RAJSHAHI UNIVERSITY
MASTER DEGREE
2018
Skills
- Logo Design
- adobe illustator
- adobe photoshop
- app icon
- brand guidelines
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- icon
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo development
- minimalist logo
- modern logo
- symbol
- typography
Shamima NasrinPro
Natore, Bangladesh • $30 (USD) per hour
About Shamima Nasrin
Hi, I'm Shamima. I'm working as a UI Designer & I can make your idea into a great useful design. Contact me for freelance or remote work Skype: shamima.mizan880
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
N.S Collage, Natore
Hons
2012
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- android design
- design
- home page
- ios design
- landing page
- mobile interface design
- web applications
- web design
- website layout design
- website redesign