Freelance UX Designers in Pune, India for hire

Manoj Jadhav

Pune, India $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art director @ Eventbeep

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • web design
Amit Botre - Spin Design

Pune, India $80 (USD) per hour

About Amit Botre - Spin Design

Design studio specializing in branding, custom lettering, illustration, print and packaging design.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • AKMV PUNE

    BFA

    1996

Skills

  • Pinup Art
  • Retro
  • Type Design
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • custom lettering
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • retro design
  • spot illustration
  • typography
  • vintage logo
🏅Chandan Mishra

Pune $35 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Coditas Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • University of Pune

    Bachelors in Computer Science

    2012

Skills

  • interaction design
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
Nikhil Nigade

Pune,India $100 (USD) per hour

About Nikhil Nigade

UI Designer, Amateur Youtuber, Digital Colorist.

Work History

  • Sr. Designer & Engineer @ Shyplite

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • engineering
  • interaction design
  • ios 10
  • ios 12
  • ios 13
  • ios 7
  • ios 8
  • ios 9
  • ios design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
