Freelance UX Designers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for Hire

San Soeng
Phnom Penh, Cambodia • $35 (USD) per hour
About San Soeng
Hi, I’m Soeng, a UX | UI Designer based in Phnom Penh.
Dedicated an architecting impactful products.
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Coolbeans Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- logo
- mobile design
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Solida
Phnom Penh, Cambodia • $10 (USD) per hour
About Solida
UX/UI Designer and Logo Designer.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- product design
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- uxdesign
Rin
Preyveng • $50 (USD) per hour
About Rin
Hello my name is ChorkNiarin I am a freelance Graphic Designer.
Work History
-
Ademy IT STEP Cambodia @ www.HeroPow.kh.com
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
IT Step
ChreyVeal
2019
Peadro Collins
Phnom Penh, Cambodia • $40 (USD) per hour
About Peadro Collins
Design & Illustration, Art Production
Digital artist working remotely from Cambodia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- compositing
- css
- digital art
- graphic and web design
- html5
- html5 animation
- illustration
- photo retouching
- prepress
- typography
- uidesign
- uxdesign