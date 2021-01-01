Hire freelance UX designers in Oslo

Viewing 11 out of 61 freelance UX designers in Oslo available for hire

  • Mattis Bødtker

    Mattis Bødtker

    Oslo, Norway

    Autumn 🍂 october september leaf autumn fall landscape flat vector illustration
    Bluth Stair Car - Arrested Development cars truck bluth stair car arreste development vehicle car simple icon vector illustration
    Summer Camping scene trees mountains summer camping nature landscape flat vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alina Bezchotnikova

    Alina Bezchotnikova

    Oslo

    SaaS Dashboard Design dark mode visualisation monitoring components calendar widget charts saas admin interface analytics statistics dashboard
    Post Application Redesign delivery status delivery app delivery post cards application design app
    Crypto Cards website benefits futuristic gradient blockchain crypto color cards
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Opudi

    Opudi

    Oslo, Norway

    Goodly retail packaging profile logo typography illustration
    Nice Chips chips packaging branding typography
    Nøttegården Cashewnøtter illustraion packaging design packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Mateusz Gdanietz

    Mateusz Gdanietz

    Oslo

    Profile view profile design profile card comments stats statistics profile page profile gray figmadesign data dashboard app sidebar layout web ux ui
    Search view figmadesign gray sidebar reddit portal technology hashtags thumbnails search view search layout web ux ui
    Observy - the simplest way to stay up to date sony layout timeline comments figmadesign figma article gray reddit sidebar page web typography ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • TB Obstfelder

    TB Obstfelder

    Oslo, Norway

    Proxima Centauri B - Mission Patch 2 scifi science star trek frontier sun illustration exoplanet exploration space solar system rocket patch design nasa esa design crew centaur astronaut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Proxima Centauri B - Mission Patch space rocket sun solar system exploration exoplanet esa nasa illustration patch design design crew astronaut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    I love donuts! thankful vfx cgi design playoff challenge illustration 3d animated fun warmup snack food love share donuts donut chart donut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anna Rising

    Anna Rising

    Oslo, Norway

    Holidays at home in 2020 safe cozy home celebrate holiday christmas stay home stay safe stay home 2020
    Porsche 964 red car red custom sports car vintage car 911 porsche 911 porsche
    Ladies of Designit Oslo coworkers office people diversity womens day women empowerment designer ladies women colleagues oslo designit
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Marion Murvine

    Marion Murvine

    Oslo, Norway

    Recycle packaging minimal animation icons ux typography illustration ui design
    Design system for the crowdworks platform typography illustration card ux ui design
    Illustration vendu app colorpalette logo illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • EKKO

    EKKO

    Oslo, Norway

    Instagram Dark UI Concept app dark ui dark theme instagram uiux ui ux interface infe
    Sakura UI / UX Concept minimal clean cherry blossom sakura spring web design concept design uiux ui ux interface
    Nike App - Air Jordan Landing Page (UX/UI Concept) shoes nike graphic design brand design web web design landing page concept uiux ux ui interface
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Juho

    Juho

    Oslo, Norway

    Chunky Icons ux signage ios android iconography icons pack icons set iconset uiux ui icons minimal
    Winston Magazine design product prints print magazine cover magazine boutique luxury logotype modern branding minimal
    Svanen animals animal nature bird swan interiordesign interior architecture luxury monogram logotype modern branding minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Sarah Fossheim

    Sarah Fossheim

    Oslo

    Casio PT-1 (CSS only illustration) drawings digital codepen coding pastel drawing art html illustrations illustrator keyboard skeumorphism skeuomorphic skeuomorph minimalistic design vector css web illustration
    Roland MC-500 made in HTML & CSS gradients shadows gradient css3 drawing photorealism skeumorphism skeumorphic digitalart art illustrations vintage retro music synth html design css web illustration
    Night mode portfolio type blog retro typography ui personal css colors web minimalistic design night dark dark mode night mode portfolio
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Saad Janjua

    Saad Janjua

    Oslo, Norway

    Smart Lights App ui app design dark mode neumorphic neumorphism figma ux minimalist
    Task Managing App design ui ux task list task manager app design neumorphism neumorphic
    Desktop File Manager ux logo uxdesign ui analytics chart gradient files webdesign minimalist
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

