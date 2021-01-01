Freelance UX Designers in Mumbai, India for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Mumbai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Sanni sahil 🍃
Mumbai, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Brucira
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- app ui
- brand identity
- illustration
- interface designer
- ios app
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
BruciraAgency
Mumbai, Global
Specialties
- Animation
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Siddhita uparePro
mumbai,india • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
COO @ ruttl
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
JJ institute of aaplied art
BFA
2015
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- ios design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ramon ✪Pro
Thane • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Freelance
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- uidesign
- ux