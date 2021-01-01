Freelance UX Designers in Montpellier, France for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Montpellier, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Thierry FoussePro
Montpellier, France
About Thierry Fousse
Freelance illustrator • Animator • Bike/Skate/Roller • Dark synth/punk rock • Videogames • Cats
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- icon
- illustration
- motiondesign
Enzo AncenisPro
France, Montpellier • $30 (USD) per hour
About Enzo Ancenis
Graphic and Motion Designer.
Full-Time Freelancer.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation 2d
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
Driss Elmeloud
Montpellier • $60 (USD) per hour
About Driss Elmeloud
Graphic & Motion designer / 3D Artist
Work History
-
Motion designer & 3D Teacher @ Ecole Multimedia
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Ecole Multimédia
Graphic Designer
2010
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- cgi
- illustration
- logo
Octav DesignPro
Montpellier • $70 (USD) per hour
About Octav Design
UX Designer - Lead Product + Dev Front
Based on Paris & Mtp
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- invizion
- mobile
- mobile interface
- mobiledesign
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design