Hire freelance UX designers in Milwaukee, WI

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

6–8 years experience

  • Timothy J. Reynolds

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee, WI

    Red Robin Kids' Menu (Q4 2021) - Sneak c4d snow trees pumpkin sidewalk walkway people kid menu kids red robin 2021 q4 winter fall french fries fries 3d burger cheeseburger
    Barron's - Self-Driving Cars (Cover) c4d 3d render issue magazine cover future town block city electric cars av self-driving barrons
    Burger Boyz concert band stones nature outside trail restaurant food bbq tent ferris wheel ride carnival c4d render 3d cheeseburger cheese burger band burger
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Joshua Krohn

    Joshua Krohn

    Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin

    V Flame v fire flame torch brand identity identity logo focus lab branding
    Pinpoint Homepage brand identity brand design homepage identity web design website ui logo typography focus lab branding
    Pinpoint Logotype Mods brand identity brand design identity pinpoint logotype logo typography focus lab branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Whitney Anderson

    Milwaukee -- Wisconsin

    Milwaukee -- Wisconsin

    Fruity Gal riso risograph portrait woman illustration fruit
    We're all just trying our best art print hand lettering lettering illustration script risograph riso marbled
    Marbled risograph riso marbled marbling art print illustration hand lettering design script lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jim Kennelly

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee, WI

    Organic Coffee Roasters coffee brand snake creature brand identity coffee branding type illustration typography vector design
    Single Origin coffee packaging coffee branding coffee branding badge type typography vector design
    Car Buying vintage sign signage vintage badge type retro typography vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Evan Stremke

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee Bucks 2022 "City Edition" Concept giannis blue yellow graphic design branding bucks milwaukee nba concept sports basketball jersey apparel
    [TRU] Sneak Peek vector logomark visual identity branding concept branding and identity branding design idenity logo design design branding logo
    The Randville Website wix upper peninsula michigan restaurant bar website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Kate Libby

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee, WI

    WINO 4 EVER cheers woodlandcreatures witches wine wino vector design illustration graphic
    Sushi Taisho Merch fish beach funny quirky sushi branding vector merchandise merch mockups design illustration graphic
    Sushi Taisho cute cheeky sushijoint california fish sushi design vector logo branding illustration graphic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Zack Goehner

    Milwaukee

    Milwaukee

    Ultraviolet figma ultraviolet linear burst branding motion graphics radial logo
    Quetzalcoatlus prehistoric quetzalcoatlus illustration etching pterosaur dinosaur
    Good Land N° 002 figma vintage grid geometric gold squares tile lake mountain
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Steve Vorass

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee, WI

    Urban Autism Solutions Annual Report branding layout design annual report
    Electric Gray
    My son Miles textures digital art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Josh VandenAvond

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee, WI

    Ciszle Sauce Labels labels hot sauce milwaukee design branding
    Ciszle Sauce hot sauce milwaukee design icon branding illustration logo
    Pickleballer pickleball design mascot illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Kalei Meyer

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee, WI

    Calculator App challenge adobe xd calculator ui calculator app calculator behance mobile ux design ui design
    Benson's Journey Home | Game Design Concept character design animation illustrator premiere pro color palette sketch ux ui game interface design game design mobile app design
    Study It | App Concept upload notes study design ux design ui design student mobile app design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • B&Co.

    B&Co.

    Milwaukee, WI

    Ski Mask Icons ski mask utah alta icons illustration
    Alta Mask Illustrations winter snow mask utah alta ski sketches illustraion
    Blue Canary design icon branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

