Freelance UX Designers in Milan, TN for Hire

Emanuele Colombo

Emanuele Colombo

Milan

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Marco Martina

Marco Martina

Pro

Milan

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui animation
Marco Fasoli

Marco Fasoli

Pro

Milan

About Marco Fasoli

Hi there!
I’m an art director & lead visual designer based in Milan, Italy.

My background is rooted in minimal graphic communication and visual narratives.
I’m very fascinated by the study of optical perception and illusion and I explore them in many different practical ways.

Visual arts and alternative music are the basis of my creative sensibilities.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • artist
  • design lead
Davide Pedone

Davide Pedone

Pro

Milan

About Davide Pedone

Digital Designer based in Milan, with 5 years experience in UX Design for IoT and smart ecosystems.

Currently Interaction Designer at Spindox.

Work History

  • Interaction Designer @ Freelance

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Politecnico di Milano

    110L

    2017

Skills

  • After Effects
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • motion graphics
  • systems thinking
  • ui prototyping
  • user flows
  • ux strategy
