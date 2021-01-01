Freelance UX Designers in Miami, FL for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Miami, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alex GilevPro
Miami, FL
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- dashboard
- enterprise software
- enterprise ux
- fintech
- product design
- saas
- software design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- ux design
- ux strategy
- web app design
- web applications
- web apps
The Skins FactoryPro
Fort Lauderdale, Florida • $150 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
CEO @ The Skins Factory, Inc.
2000 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- application
- browser application design
- crm
- cryptocurrency
- designer for hire
- desktop app design
- fintech
- healthcare
- responsive design
- saas
- ui
- ui designer
- ux
- ux designer
- web design
Brandon Moore
Fort Lauderdale, FL
About Brandon Moore
I want to paint the world with beautiful ideas. Concept-driven Design is the spray paint I use to make them.
I admire artists like Jimi Hendrix because he was a seeker of original ideas and Brands like Converse because they’ll never go out of style. It’s that mix of originality and timeless value that makes something classic and I seek that in my own work as a Designer.
Classic: “Judged over a period of time to be of the highest quality and outstanding of its kind.”
Let’s party.
— B.
Work History
-
graphic designer @ Miami Dolphins
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- football
- graphic design
- logo
- racing