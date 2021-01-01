Freelance UX Designers in Miami, FL for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Miami, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Alex Gilev

Alex Gilev

Pro

Miami, FL

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • dashboard
  • enterprise software
  • enterprise ux
  • fintech
  • product design
  • saas
  • software design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • ux design
  • ux strategy
  • web app design
  • web applications
  • web apps
The Skins Factory

The Skins Factory

Pro

Fort Lauderdale, Florida $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • CEO @ The Skins Factory, Inc.

    2000 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • application
  • browser application design
  • crm
  • cryptocurrency
  • designer for hire
  • desktop app design
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • responsive design
  • saas
  • ui
  • ui designer
  • ux
  • ux designer
  • web design
Flatastic

Flatastic

Agency

Miami, FL

Brandon Moore

Brandon Moore

Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Brandon Moore

I want to paint the world with beautiful ideas. Concept-driven Design is the spray paint I use to make them.

I admire artists like Jimi Hendrix because he was a seeker of original ideas and Brands like Converse because they’ll never go out of style. It’s that mix of originality and timeless value that makes something classic and I seek that in my own work as a Designer.

Classic: “Judged over a period of time to be of the highest quality and outstanding of its kind.”

Let’s party.

— B.

Work History

  • graphic designer @ Miami Dolphins

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • football
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • racing
