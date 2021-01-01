Freelance UX Designers in Marrakech, Morocco for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Marrakech, Morocco on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Achraf Elkaami

Morocco,Marrakech $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Qualitiz

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Quasar

    Multimedia design and communication

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Mourad Blil

Marrakesh, Morocco $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile design
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • website design
Ahmed Liqali

Marrakech, Morocco

About Ahmed Liqali

I am a Graphic & motion designer with 5 years of professional experience.

Passionate since my youngest age about visual creation and the arts (drawing, painting, sculpture), I chose «Baccalaureate Applied Arts» branch at Mohamed VI high school in Marrakech. then I graduated as a graphic designer.
I master the following software: adobe XD, adobe illustrator, adobe photoshop, adobe after effects and cinema 4D

I have been drawing since an early age, these different formations have allowed me to perfect my technique and to enrich my artistic knowledge. I let you discover my work in the portfolio and showreel attached.

Today I would like to take on new creative and professional challenges to improve my practice and participate in development of the company that i work for

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Pulse.digital

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
Mustapha Elkasimi

Marrakech, Morocco

Work History

  • freelancer @ freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

