Hire freelance UX designers in Makassar
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 105 freelance UX designers in Makassar available for hire
-
Fadli Makmur
Makassar, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Rocket Four
Makassar,Indonesia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Muhammad Azwar Rachman
Makassar, Indonesia
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- Web Design
-
Fifnine
Makassar, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Achanchill
Makassar, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Remi Syahdeni
Makassar, Indonesia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Rahmat Hamid
Makassar, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Kaktito.Std
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
- Illustration
-
Muhammad Salim
Makassar, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Taufik Syam
Makassar, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Agri Yanto
Makassar, Indonesia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.