Freelance UX Designers in Madrid, Spain for hire

Nahuel Bardi

Madrid $40 (USD) per hour

About Nahuel Bardi

Freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Spain

Work History

  • freelance illustrator and graphic designer @ Fiverr https://www.fiverr.com/nahuelbardi?up_rollout=true

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Escuela Multimedial Da Vinci

    Graphic Designer

    2019

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital illustrations
  • editorial design
  • gifs
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • poster design
  • product illustrations
Manuel Rovira 😺🤘

Pro

Madrid, Spain $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • appdesign
  • concept
  • dashboard
  • design web
  • interaction design
  • interface
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • startup
  • ui
  • ux
  • wireframe
jokinL

Madrid, Spain

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • android design
  • ios design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ludmila Hermida

Pro

Madrid, Spain

About Ludmila Hermida

Product Designer at @cabifydesign.
Previously @lingbe and @despegar

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Cabify

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Buenos Aires

    Graphic Designer

    2015

Skills

  • digital designer
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • ux designer
  • visual design
  • web design
