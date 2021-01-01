Freelance UX Designers in München, Germany for Hire
COBEAgency
Munich, Germany
About COBE
The human is a beautiful, irrational mess. The computer a lifeless number-cruncher.
We make sure they get along. We're an international digital agency for UX/UI design and software development. Go-to guys for Adidas, BMW, Vodafone, Bosch & more.
Specialties
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Animation
- Web Design
- UX Design / Research
Fabian Krotzer
München, Germany
About Fabian Krotzer
Hello! I'm Fabian Krotzer.
I'm a 22-year-old graphic designer from Munich (Germany) specialized in Logo & Brand Identity Design.
I would appreciate being a part of your next big project or advertising campaign.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Deutsche POP
Diploma Media Designer
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- brochure design
- business card design
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- logo deisgn
- logo desing
- magazine layout
- packaging
- poster design
- print design
- web design
Nika Krivaia
Munich, Germany • $35 (USD) per hour
About Nika Krivaia
Hello, My name is Nika. I’m UI/UX designer at @BinaryVision
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Binary Vision
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- figma
- flinto
- sketch
- uidesign
- user interface (ui)
Lukas Hillebrand
Munich, Germany • $75 (USD) per hour
About Lukas Hillebrand
Partner / Designer @nexxo.webagency
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- front-end
- front-end development
- interaction design
- responsive webdesign
- storytelling
- ux
- web design