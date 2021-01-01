Freelance UX Designers in Lucknow, India for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Lucknow, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ayush Parashar

Lucknow, India $15 (USD) per hour

About Ayush Parashar

An Engineer turned designer, helping startups build Product Visual design & brand presence ever since college. Be it a client side functionality or a customer facing app, I ace the game of product development, starting from user research, wireframing , design & user testing.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • front-end development
  • ui
  • ui ux designer
  • ux
  • visual design
Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

Lucknow, India $5 (USD) per hour

About Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

I build User Centric Solutions for Product based Businesses.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Kaushtubh

Lucknow, India $5 (USD) per hour

About Kaushtubh

If it's design, It's me!
Text me on Instagram

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • ui visual designer
  • ui interface
Aanchal Chaurasia

Lucknow, India

About Aanchal Chaurasia

UI/UX Designer | Front-End Web Developer | Fashion Enthusiast
Currently a B.tech. CSE student learning and growing each day :)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College

    Bachelor of Technology

    2020

Skills

  • design process
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user experience strategy
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
