Freelance UX Designers in Los Angeles, CA for hire

Rovane Durso

Los Angeles, CA $150 (USD) per hour

About Rovane Durso

Los Angeles based designer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Durso Design

    1998 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Pasadena Art Center

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ios design
  • iphone design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
RD UX/UI

Los Angeles, California $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • automotive
  • big data
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • ecommerce
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • sports
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
Shea Lewis | Website Designer

Los Angeles, CA $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Saatchi & Saatchi

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • application
  • component library
  • development
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Josh Warren

Los Angeles, CA $100 (USD) per hour

About Josh Warren

Design Director/ Brand Designer/ Illustrator/ Iconographer. Available for freelance work.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Avinew

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • CSU Fresno

    B.A Graphic Design

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
