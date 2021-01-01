Freelance UX Designers in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Lisbon, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Bohdan Kononets

Pro

Lisbon, Portugal $45 (USD) per hour

About Bohdan Kononets

Insightful, intuitive and a bit quirky. Your mom's favourite interface designer. Design Director & Founder @Flatstudio

Work History

  • Design director @ Flatstudio, LDA

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • complex interfaces
  • dashboards
  • digital design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography
  • web design
Vita Spenser

Pro

Lisbon, Portugal

About Vita Spenser

Graphic Design, Web Design, UI Design, Art Direction.

Work History

  • Art Director, UI & Web Designer @ Freelance

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Skillbox

    UI design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • cryptocurrency
  • figma
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • presentation design
  • sketch
  • start-ups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Miguel

Pro

Lisbon

About Miguel

Hello 👋
I'm a Digital Product Designer at AKQA & Awwwards Young Judge.
Full time classic car enthusiast.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ AKQA

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IADE

    Marketing and Advertising Bachelor's Degree

    2017

Skills

  • Automotive design
  • interaction design
  • iot
  • mobile design
  • motion design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Flatstudio

Agency

Lisbon, Portugal $35 (USD) per hour

About Flatstudio

We develop complex Interface systems for Web, Mobile and AR for companies, startups gambling industry and simple people like us.

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
