Freelance UX Designers in Hyderābād, India for hire

RajivB.

RajivB.

hyderabad $20 (USD) per hour

About RajivB.

Design enthusiast who loves to create new intuitive things.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • uidesign
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
  • web design
Creative jeff

Creative jeff

Hyderabad, India (भारत) $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Sr. Ui Designer @ Vassar labs

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • VInoba Bhave University

    Bachelor in arts

    2010

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • bootstrap
  • ionic framework
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
Anoop Kumar 🎨

Anoop Kumar 🎨

Bangalore

About Anoop Kumar 🎨

Design @cred-design ex @myntra

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • animation
  • app
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Lakshman Sharma

Lakshman Sharma

Hyderabad, India

About Lakshman Sharma

…fascinated with how a creative outlook plays a vital role in life

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • appdesign
  • figma
  • interactiondesign
  • invision studio
  • mockups
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • user research
  • wireframe
