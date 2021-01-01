Hire freelance UX designers in Hangzhou

Viewing 11 out of 66 freelance UX designers in Hangzhou available for hire

  • Dragon Lee

    Dragon Lee

    Hangzhou China

    PANDA NEWS 🐼 news mobile typography card dragonlee ux design icon app ue ui
    Volog APP 🦋 typography mobile branding vlogger vlog card dragonlee design icon app ue ui
    🌈Meditation App ——RX mobile design mobile card typography ux logo dragonlee design icon app ue ui meditation app
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mr Yang

    Mr Yang

    Hangzhou

    IP design chinese girl branding cute design illustration
    Happy Children's Day girl cute design illustration
    Icon Design branding 2.5d logo ui app design icons illustration icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • carlos

    carlos

    China HangZhou

    ICON mobile design mobile ui mobile icon ui app ux design
    ICON yellow icon design icon set exercise icon library mobile design mobile icon app ux design
    Short video app video youtube short video dark dark app mobile ui mobile icon app ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • MIAO

    MIAO

    Hangzhou, China

    Frosted glass style icon icon flat abstract blue
    Product Poster02
    Product Poster01 illustration blue dark poster
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jacinethe

    Jacinethe

    Hangzhou

    School Cloud - Logo Design connect education brand logo wifi internet school write
    Playing planet fun happy play circle planet wind star
    Neumorphism UI element switch search add button ux element neumorphism
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dongyi Liu

    Dongyi Liu

    HangZhou

    Brightfrom Logo Animation branding logo design
    Virtual climbing data detection mobile ux ui app design
    DJI drones extension mobile ux ui app design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Eileen Le

    Eileen Le

    HangZhou China

    Good morning. Have a cup of coffee ui design illustration
    Love music typography branding ui illustration
    love life illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • 𝙈𝙞𝙧𝙤𝘾𝙖𝙩

    𝙈𝙞𝙧𝙤𝘾𝙖𝙩

    HangZhou

    sleep sheep sleep night sheep logo cute mirocat icon design illustration
    star rabbit logo amimals line cute mirocat design illustration
    3 style icons set gradient graphic glass cute ui mirocat icon design illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Ming Hsu

    Ming Hsu

    Hangzhou.China

    Make a speech strong office speech leader man illustration
    Dark Mode mountain blue night starry sky forest animation after effects dark skyline bus deer tree flat illustration animation 2d animation
    Micro animation of the scene forest city micro-interaction slot machine traffic illustration animation tree deer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Selicon

    Selicon

    HangZhou, China

    Neumorphism Weather Widget animation ios bigsur lightning flash 3d neumorphism particular sketch ae
    Equalizer app music airpods apple start button jazz white real realistic volume
    Wesoul - Dark Mode ios gift dark mode message social video chat call app
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • joejoe

    joejoe

    hangzhou

    splash
    music play font gif
    date ui animation 2d gif
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

