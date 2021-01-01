Freelance UX Designers in Hamburg, Germany for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Hamburg, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Leander LenzingPro
Hamburg, Germany • $80 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android
- interaction design
- ios
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- saas
- startups
- ui
- ux
- web design
Oliver GareisPro
Hamburg, Germany • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ appico
2013 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
RefokusAgency
Hamburg, Germany • $100 (USD) per hour
About Refokus
We support b2b businesses when they change their focus and need their brand communication to become just wow! (yes, wow!)
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Caroline LenzingPro
Hamburg • $65 (USD) per hour
About Caroline Lenzing
Caring about sustainability and longevity, I strive to create functional and valuable experiences that leave a positive impact on people and the environment.
My major influences are minimalism, japanese design and brutalistic architecture.
Currently product designer at Home Ht
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux