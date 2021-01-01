Freelance UX Designers in Hà Nội, Vietnam for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Hà Nội, Vietnam on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Logan Cee

Logan Cee

Pro

Hanoi, Vietnam

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Dribbble

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hanoi University of Business & Technology

    Bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • app ui
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • psd template
  • themes
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Laingockien 👨🏻‍💻

Laingockien 👨🏻‍💻

Hanoi, Vietnam $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile design
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Capi Creative

Capi Creative

Pro

Hanoi, Vietnam $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app design
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • prototype
  • responsive webdesign
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • xd
Onteractive

Onteractive

Agency

Hanoi, Vietnam $20 (USD) per hour

About Onteractive

Human-centered design for captivating user experience.

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
