Hire freelance UX designers in Guangzhou

Viewing 11 out of 62 freelance UX designers in Guangzhou available for hire

  • Leo Wong

    Leo Wong

    Guangzhou, China

    A Logo Animation for MaMa.cn baby logo gif motion animation
    Animation of Game Live App live game motion app ui animation
    Blockchain App Animation transaction coin ui motion black ios animation blockchain app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • カト

    カト

    Guangzhou

    Bank account management concept interface bank creditcard bank card ux interface android ios ui
    Travel App Concept ui app interface ios android mobile travel light concept
    News detail page revision ux interaction animation ui ios newsfeed ios12 interface app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jiaxin Z.

    Jiaxin Z.

    Guangzhou, China

    Explore icon style design logo design icon illustration app ui
    Online education interface icon design ux app ui
    Queble Music design icon ux app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • TQZhang

    TQZhang

    Guangzhou,China

    go out illustration animation go out
    hair haircut hair illustration animation
    mask mask illustration animation
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ben Leung

    Ben Leung

    Shunde,China(中国 - 顺德)

    Happy children's Day chinese china candy children illustration
    Dragon Boat Festival 端午 国潮 chinese china illustration dragon
    Realistic science fiction motion science electric animation c4d 3d motion
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Amelia Tse

    Amelia Tse

    Guangzhou

    Learning online plant ui book flat illustration study design illustration
    Operation H5 UI ui design illustration
    Daily Work illustration Animation work ui animation flat animation design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • QY CHAN

    QY CHAN

    GuangZhou

    c4d light
    800x600 lights c4d
    信封 ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • LiLei

    LiLei

    Guangzhou

    Recording application ux sketch ui design app
    Breakfast Shop shop breakfast sketch ux ui app design
    Looking for missing persons app sketch ux app ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kunta Ayubi

    Kunta Ayubi

    Guangzhou, China

    Calculator Neomorphy ux design ui design neomorphism dribbble figma dailyui ux ui ios app design android app design
    Hello Dribbble! blue web app dailyui 001 animation sign up dailyui ux android app design ui ios app design samsung
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nking

    Nking

    Guangzhou

    The Last 80s type c4d graphic
    NOTD logotype design visual graphic
    4 Graphic Design grils poster fonts graphic
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Cathy0721

    Cathy0721

    GuangZhou，China

    Guide page
    Guide page illustration ui
    sweet wedding design ui illustration ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

