Freelance UX Designers in Gdańsk, Poland for Hire

Jakub Szewczyk

Gdańsk, Poland

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Michal Parulski

Gdańsk, Poland $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Fountain

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • UX - SWPS

    Master

    2018

Skills

  • mobile
  • motion ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Michał Michańczyk

Gdańsk, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Design @ Tonik

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Joanna Nowak

Gdańsk

About Joanna Nowak

Illustrator at 1Password

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • vector graphics
