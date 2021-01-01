Freelance UX Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for Hire
Mohammed Zourob
Gaza, Palestine
About Mohammed Zourob
I am a professional graphic designer with more than 3 years of experience in the design .I have excellent design skills,in addition to the skills video
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- autodesk maya
- coreldraw x5
- design
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- texturing
noor khlil
Gaza, Palestinian Territory • $60 (USD) per hour
About noor khlil
Motion Designer, Artist
Work History
Motion Designer @ Planet for graphic design
2018 - 2018
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animated gifs
- animation
- animation 2d
- artist
- character animation
- gif animation
- illustration
- motion graphics
Mohammed Sarhan
Gaza, Palestinian Territory • $20 (USD) per hour
About Mohammed Sarhan
I'm a creative passionate UX/UI Designer, that specializes in Website and Application design, I'm constantly looking for projects that reflect my passion and ability in design, as well as helping customers achieve their desired design goals.
Work History
UX/UI Designer @ Developer Plus
2019 - 2020
Specialties
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
Al Azhar University - Gaza
bachelor's degree
2019
Skills
- analyzing and researching
- dashboards design
- landing page design
- mobile iosandroid design
- prototyping
- sketching
- usability analysis
- user journey
- user research and personas
- user story and scenarios
- web design
- wireframing