Freelance UX Designers in Davao, Philippines for Hire

Shannen Sapar
Davao City, Philippines • $15 (USD) per hour
About Shannen Sapar
Independent UI and UX Designer.
Work History
-
Freelance UI Designer @ Upwork
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Francis Claide Magallen
Davao City, Philippines • $11 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Web Designer | Senior Front-end Developer @ Peoplewave
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app ui
- front-end development
- javascript
- laravel
- ui
- ux
- vuejs
- web design
Resa Embutin
Davao City, Philippines • $15 (USD) per hour
About Resa Embutin
ailurophilia ◆ multimedia artist ◆ creative for life
Work History
-
Part-time Instructor @ University of Mindanao
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d games
- apparel design
- character design
- childrens book illustration
- childrens books
- childrens illustration
- corel draw
- design
- game development
- illustration
- logo
- vector graphics
Restie Antiquin
Davao City, Philippines • $15 (USD) per hour
About Restie Antiquin
UI/UX designer focus on holistic product design that involves solid research, testing, UI/UX and effective visual communication.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- front end web development
- graphic design
- product design
- uidesign
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user research