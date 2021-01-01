Freelance UX Designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Sanoj Dilshan

Sanoj Dilshan

Pro

Colombo, Sri Lanka $20 (USD) per hour

About Sanoj Dilshan

Hey! First of all, thank you for reading my profile.
I'm a UI/UX Designer and | Front-end Developer | • Web | App designer | • UX Enthusiast | From Sri Lanka | UIUX Ceylon

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Plymouth University , UK

    Software Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • appdesign
  • creative thinking
  • front end web developer
  • mobile application developer
  • problem solver
  • ui
  • ui ux
  • ui desing
  • ui development
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • ux strategy
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web dessigner
EDIFÉ

EDIFÉ

Colombo $100 (USD) per hour

About EDIFÉ

Chandika Jayan - Working as a designer + illustrator + artist + sculptor.
Founder of the Edifé Studio.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka

    Bachelor of Design

    2007

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • logo designs
  • packaging
  • print design
  • sculpting
Malan Alankara

Malan Alankara

Colombo, Sri Lanka $50 (USD) per hour

About Malan Alankara

Senior Product Designer

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ SocialCatfish, LLC

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Moratuwa

    Bachelor of Design

    2018

Skills

  • brand identity
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
Chehan Madusanka

Chehan Madusanka

Colombo, Sri Lanka $35 (USD) per hour

About Chehan Madusanka

Very passionate for UX design and interest to solve user confusing complex problem in digital products.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Mahanama College, Monaragala, Sri Lanka

    Bachelor of Design (hons)

    2017

Skills

  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual identity design
