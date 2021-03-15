Hire freelance UX designers in Cincinnati, OH
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 136 freelance UX designers in Cincinnati, OH available for hire
-
AR Shakir
Ohio, United States
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Patrick Haney
Covington, KY
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Sean McCarthy
Cincinnati, OH
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
David Falter
Cincinnati, Ohio
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Fallon Venable
Cincinnati
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Pavel Kosov
Over the world
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Emily Zalla
Cincinnati, OH
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Beau Heubach
Florence, Ky
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Kyle Kochanek
Cincinnati, OH
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Aaron May
Covington KY
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Mark Farris
Ohio, USA
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.