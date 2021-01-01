Freelance UX Designers in Charlotte, NC for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Charlotte, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mel ShieldsPro
Charlotte, NC
About Mel Shields
Currently a Product Designer at Skiptown, previously at Passport and Skookum. Illustrating in my free time.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Skiptown
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Appalachian State University
BFA in Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion design
- product design
- ui
- visual design
- web design
Travis BrownPro
Charlotte, NC • $80 (USD) per hour
About Travis Brown
Product Designer based in Charlotte, North Carolina
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- web design
Michael Kuhn
Charlotte, NC • $75 (USD) per hour
About Michael Kuhn
Designer & Donut Enthusiast
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- logo
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Christain BillingsPro
Charlotte, NC
About Christain Billings
Designer and Disney geek.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- design thinking
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design