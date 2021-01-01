Freelance UX Designers in Chandīgarh, India for hire
sahil bajajPro
Mohali • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Master Creationz
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- dashboard
- landing page
- mobile app ux
- mobile interface
- product design
- uiuxdesign
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux strategy
- web
- web design
- website animation
Naresh | UikreativePro
Chandigarh, India • $35 (USD) per hour
About Naresh | Uikreative
I’m full-stack UI/UX designer, multidisciplinary designer, frontend developer and creative director with over 15 years of experience. Specialize in User Interface Design (UI) , User Experience (UX), Usability Testing (UT), Mobile Application Design, Interface Wire frame/Prototypes and Frontend development.
In my work , I always try to transform highly complex concepts into simple, approachable applications, that are easy to use and visually balanced, across any device. I’ve loved design since I was young and I was lucky enough to turn my passion into my job. I believe that it is important to create things that look and feel great.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Uikreative
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- appdesign
- application development
- dashboard
- ecommerce
- ecommerce website
- graphic design
- gui application design
- interfaces wireframes
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Master CreationzAgency
Chandigarh, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Shruti Gupta
Chandigarh, India • $20 (USD) per hour
About Shruti Gupta
A Senior Product Designer with
Motion Graphics Skills
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Shivom
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe indesign
- branding
- figma
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- poster design
- product design
- sketch
- typography
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design