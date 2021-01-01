Freelance UX Designers in Budapest, Hungary for Hire

Bettina SzekanyPro
Budapest • $50 (USD) per hour
About Bettina Szekany
A UI/UX designer from Europe who runs on hot chocolate while creating friendly user experience.
Always happy to contribute to a project.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- agile
- android design
- invision
- ios design
- mobile
- project management
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
The Creative CanopyPro
Budapest • $60 (USD) per hour
About The Creative Canopy
Just let go and logo
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
Aliz Buzas
Budapest
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design
MA
2016
Skills
- editorial design
- hand drawn
- illustration
Nora TothPro
Budapest • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer & illustrator @ Freelance
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app ui
- branding
- figma
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo desing
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping