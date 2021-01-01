Freelance UX Designers in Bucharest, Romania for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Bucharest, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
KonnstantinC✈

KonnstantinC✈

Bucharest, Romania $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Bitdefender

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Liceu Energetic

    Electrotehnist

    2012

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • design thinking
  • figma
  • mobile app ui
  • prototype
  • user experience
  • user interface
  • web design
  • wireframing
  • xd
Message
Victor Niculici

Victor Niculici

Pro

Bucharest $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Tremend

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app design
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • simplicity
  • sketch
  • ui
  • usability
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • ux strategy
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Virgil Pana

Virgil Pana

Pro

Bucharest, Romania

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Mica Andreea

Mica Andreea

Pro

Bucharest, Romania $120 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • artwork
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • creative design
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • icon illustration
  • illustator
  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user research
  • ux
  • vector
Message