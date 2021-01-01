Freelance UX Designers in Bratislava, Slovakia for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Bratislava, Slovakia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Lukáš Straňák

Lukáš Straňák

Pro

Bratislava , Slovakia $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • motion graphics
  • protopie
Message
Iryna Shapovalova

Iryna Shapovalova

Slovakia, Bratislava $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • abstract
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • invision
  • mobile
  • principle
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • slack
  • ui
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • zeplin
Message
Tomas Skarba

Tomas Skarba

Pro

Bratislava, Slovakia $35 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • Figma
  • Sketch
  • android app design
  • dashboard
  • game design
  • interaction design
  • iphone app design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web apps
  • web design
Message
Martin Maderic

Martin Maderic

Pro

Bratislava, Slovakia $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ PLATFORM

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message