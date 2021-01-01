Freelance UX Designers in Bratislava, Slovakia for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Bratislava, Slovakia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Lukáš StraňákPro
Bratislava , Slovakia • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- animation
- motion graphics
- protopie
Iryna Shapovalova
Slovakia, Bratislava • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- abstract
- dashboard
- design systems
- design thinking
- invision
- mobile
- principle
- prototype
- sketch
- slack
- ui
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- zeplin
Tomas SkarbaPro
Bratislava, Slovakia • $35 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- Figma
- Sketch
- android app design
- dashboard
- game design
- interaction design
- iphone app design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web
- web apps
- web design
Martin MadericPro
Bratislava, Slovakia • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX designer @ PLATFORM
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design