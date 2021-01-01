Freelance UX Designers in Boise, ID for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Boise, ID on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Want to browse more?
Subscribe to access all designers

Get Started

Viewing x designers available for hire

Brad Woodard

Brad Woodard

Pro

Boise, ID $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Brad Woodard

Illustrator • Graphic Designer • Co-Founder of Brave the Woods

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Brave the Woods

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • BYU-Idaho

    BFA - Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • childrens books
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • packaging
Message
Jared Slyter

Jared Slyter

Boise, ID $85 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • logo
Message
Corey Mines

Corey Mines

Pro

Boise, ID $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Corey Mines

Senior Product Designer @ CNN.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • marketing
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Nica Lorber

Nica Lorber

Boise, ID $125 (USD) per hour

Message

About Nica Lorber

designer / ux-er / digital strategist / critter painter / mountain biker / salt eater

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Chapter Three

    2009 - 2016

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • San Francisco State University

    Animation

    2020

Skills

  • content strategy
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • information architecture
  • responsive design
  • strategy
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
Message