Freelance UX Designers in Bogotá, Colombia for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Bogotá, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Miguel Ángel Avila
Bogotá
About Miguel Ángel Avila
Product Designer at Rappi. I have fun drawing, creating strange creatures and designing for the humans.
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- character design
- design
- drawing
- icon
- illustration
- painting
- ui
- vector graphics
Juan Fer ☄️Pro
Bogotá, Colombia • $20 (USD) per hour
About Juan Fer ☄️
UX Designer
Work History
-
Sr. UX Designer @ Yellowpepper
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- microinteractions
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- web design
Rene AgudeloPro
Bogotá D.C. Colombia • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano
Graphic design
2010
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- signage
- wayfinding
- web design
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ
Colombian based in Rusia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- product design