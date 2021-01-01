Freelance UX Designers in Belo Horizonte, Brazil for Hire
Samir TaiarPro
Belo Horizonte - MG - BR
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d illustration
- branding
- design
- flat design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- stickers
- t-shirt design
- ux
Gabriel Guedes
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
About Gabriel Guedes
I created my Dribbble account to post what im doing in my free time.
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Stoque
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
PUC-MG
Gratuated
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- interaction design
- interfacedesign
- internet
Lucas Braga
Belo Horizonte, Brazil • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Stellantis Latam
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Bachelor Fine Arts
2017
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logotype
- minimalism
- monogram
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
Camila Santana
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
About Camila Santana
I am a student of design. I work with UI/UX Design, where I want to go deeper and learn more and more.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Studio Sol
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Undergraduate
2020
Skills
- adobe xd
- axure rp
- figma
- interaction design
- protopie
- sketch
- ui desing
- ux strategy