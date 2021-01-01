Freelance UX Designers in Bekasi, Indonesia for Hire

About Afnizar Nur Ghifari

I’m passionate about all areas of design and I believe in design as a better approach to solving human problem. My interests in design include product design, user interface design, user experience design, technological design, and interaction design.

More of what I do:

• Doing user research for better understanding of users and business needs.

• Designing visual interfaces and interactions.

• Helping build consistent visual design across platforms.

• Building design system to unites product teams around a common visual language.

• Prototyping ideas using HTML/CSS/Javascript, React, Framer, Origami and Invision/Marvel.

• Collaborating with product managers, engineers, and other designers.

• Doing user testing to test the solution of the problem.

Feel free to get in touch with me!