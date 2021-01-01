Freelance UX Designers in Bangkok, Thailand for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Bangkok, Thailand on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
foRAPro
Bangkok, Thailand
About foRA
Designer with overall 5+ years of experience.
My main goal is to make users a little happier from interacting with my interfaces. At the same time, interfaces should solve business problems. I try to make great products through UX and business/user research.
Main responsibilities Research, UX & UI design, Motion Design.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- human-centered design
- motiondesign
- user research
- uxdesign
Towkir Ahmed Bappy
Bangkok, Thailand • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- landing page design
- mobile app design
- mobile ux
- psd template design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web template design
ANGKRITTHPro
Bangkok, Thailand • $15 (USD) per hour
About ANGKRITTH
Illustrator, Digital Creator and Pingpong Player.
Living and working in Cabin's
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- character design
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- ping pong
- ui
- web design
Vincent TantardiniPro
Bangkok, Thailand
About Vincent Tantardini
Designer
Work History
-
Product designer @ LINE
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- figma
- icon
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe