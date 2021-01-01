Freelance UX Designers in Auckland, New Zealand for Hire

Stas Kulesh 🥝

Stas Kulesh 🥝

Auckland, New Zealand $39 (USD) per hour

About Stas Kulesh 🥝

An experienced full-stack designer: inspiration, ideation, and implementation. Client base: Google, Foursquare, Facebook, LEGO, Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, IBM.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • chatbots
  • dashboard design
  • design library
  • guidelines
  • hybrid apps design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector illustrations
  • web apps design
  • wireframe
Benek Lisefski

Benek Lisefski

Auckland, New Zealand $85 (USD) per hour

About Benek Lisefski

Interactive art direction & web UX/UI design. I work with local and international clients & agencies to design exceptional brands and digital experiences.

Work History

  • Founder @ Benek Limited

    2001 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ecommerce design
  • front-end coding
  • interaction design
  • mobile web app design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jonno Riekwel

Jonno Riekwel

Auckland, New Zealand $150 (USD) per hour

About Jonno Riekwel

Digital product designer

Work History

  • Senior Web Developer & Product Designer @ Launch Agent

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • concepting
  • information architecture
  • prototype
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Andrius Tamosaitis

Andrius Tamosaitis

Auckland, New Zealand $30 (USD) per hour

About Andrius Tamosaitis

Professional graphic designer from Europe, working worldwide. Specializing in logo design, branding, identity. Feel free to contact for any queries.
Some logos in portfolio are for sale, don't hesitate to ask.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • iliustration
  • logo
  • web design
