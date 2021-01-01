Freelance UX Designers in Athens, Greece for Hire
Ilias SounasPro
Athens, Greece
About Ilias Sounas
Illustrator / Designer
Available for whimsical illustrations and weird characters. I also love designing infographics, maps and board game graphics :)
Specialties
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- board game graphics
- character design
- character illustration
- childrens book illustration
- editorial illustration
- illustration
- infographic design
Dimitris Chatzilias
Athens
About Dimitris Chatzilias
As an engineer, who has been into drawing since always, I'm glad to eventually have found my technical-artistic side balance, in UI/UX Design & Development :)
Specialties
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation 2d
- css animation
- css3 html5
- graphic design
- human computer interaction
- product design
- responsive design
- ui desing
- usability testing
- ux design
- web design
- web developement
- wireframing and prototyping
MisterShotPro
Athens - Greece
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- logo design
- monogram
- typography
- visual identity design
- wordmark
Kalina Giersz
Athens, Greece • $60 (USD) per hour
About Kalina Giersz
UX/UI designer, typography lover and team player from Poland, currently based in Athens. Co-founder of Current Haus, digital design and development studio.
Work History
Lead Designer @ Current Haus
2014 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
The Academy of Fine Arts
Master in Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- animation
- branding
- css
- graphic design
- html
- icon
- illustration
- ui ux
- web design