Freelance UX Designers in Amsterdam, Netherlands for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jurre HoutkampPro
Amsterdam
About Jurre Houtkamp
Designer at Framer
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- framer
- icon design
- video editting
YummygumAgency
Amsterdam
Specialties
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
blacklead studioAgency
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialties
- Web Design
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Product Design
Kubilay SapayerPro
Amsterdam • $90 (USD) per hour
About Kubilay Sapayer
UI Designer, Illustrator from Amsterdam.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Starred
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design