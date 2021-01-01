Freelance UX Designers in Alexandria, Egypt for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Alexandria, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
A'laa Ibrahim
Alexandria, Egypt • $10 (USD) per hour
About A'laa Ibrahim
UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- bootstrap
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- ui ux design
- visual identity design
- web design
Haidy Shahin
Alexandria, Egypt
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- angular
- angularjs
- css3 html5
Kareem Magdi
Alexandria, Egypt
About Kareem Magdi
Freelance Art Director specializing in building meaningful brands & telling their stories through timeless visuals & illustrations.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- visual identity design