Freelance UX Designers in Al Manşūrah, Egypt for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Al Manşūrah, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mohamed Seafan

Mohamed Seafan

Mansoura, Egypt $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Mohamed Seafan

Hello,
I’m a UI/UX Designer with +2 year of experience designing engaging and user-friendly interfaces for native and web applications for both desktop and mobile.
using design software...
like Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Zepline and Figma

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • prototype
  • ui desgin
  • user experience (ux)
Message
Aya Elmogy

Aya Elmogy

Mansoura, Egypt

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Message
Ahmed Sokar

Ahmed Sokar

Pro

Mansouar, Egypt $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • marvelapp
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Message
Jasmin Elsayed

Jasmin Elsayed

Al Mansurah, Egypt

Message

About Jasmin Elsayed

Hi ,my name is Yasmin from Egypt . As a UX/UI Designer, I believe in creating ideas and digital experiences that connect with everyday life, collaborating with others and gaining insights into how users interact with my work. That has been key to my success. And with over 5 years in Digital, I’m still hungry to innovate and break new ground .
Experienced in UX / UI Design .Skilled in HTML5, css3, Adobe Package (Photoshop, Illustrator, Xd, After Effect)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message