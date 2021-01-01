Freelance UX Designers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for Hire
Find the world's best UX designers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abdul Nazar
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- ui visual designer
Sarah Azouz
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates • $10 (USD) per hour
About Sarah Azouz
I'm a UX/UI designer, website strategist and an illustrator.
I specialize in creating web designs and apps for B2B and B2C companies. Design begins with strategy and ends with a fluent, brand tailored, user friendly digital experience through UX & UI to achieve the goals of both the business and it's users.
I believe in a product that is not only visually pleasing, but a pleasure to experience as well for all it's users, hence, I also take accessibility very seriously.
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- illustator
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- ui
- uidesign
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
- web ui
- website redesign
Vivek B
Abu Dhabi • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI UX Developer @ Speridian
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Annamalai University
Bsc Multimedia
2014
Skills
- branding
- brochure design
- creative
- css
- landing page
- logo
- responsive design
- ui
- ui ux designer
- web site redesing
Faizan Atiq
Abu Dhabi • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Web Designer and Developer @ United Technical Services
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- print designs
- ui
- ux