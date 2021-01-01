Freelance UX Designers in İstanbul, Turkey for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in İstanbul, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Omer Erdogan

Omer Erdogan

Pro

Turkey, Istanbul $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • web design
Message
Sencer B. Yılmaz

Sencer B. Yılmaz

Pro

Istanbul

Message

About Sencer B. Yılmaz

UI & UX Designer, Co-Founder @Creathive

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Creathive

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Akdeniz University

    Fine Arts

    2006

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Murat Ak

Murat Ak

Pro

Istanbul $30 (USD) per hour

Message

About Murat Ak

Sr. UI/UX Designer at PlusMinusOne

Work History

  • Ulker App @ Vizyoneks

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Cukurova University

    Computer Technologies and Programming

    2008

Skills

  • design
  • mobile app
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Turgay Mutlay

Turgay Mutlay

Pro

İstanbul $80 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI Designer & illustrator @ Freelance

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • communication designer
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • ui
  • visual design
Message