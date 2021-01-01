Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Lucknow In

Viewing 11 out of 186 freelance UI & visual designers in Lucknow In available for hire

  • Ayush Parashar

    Ayush Parashar

    Lucknow, India

    Jobhunt - Home Page Experiments design ui web inspiration web design infographics header landing hero landing hero section
    LOVE & MISERY lover lovely inspirational hand drawn lovers procreate illustration art illustration illustrator misery
    Happy Women - Women's Day women empowerment women health flower women in illustration women womens day
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

    Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

    Lucknow, India

    Ledger App - All your money and bill at one place mobileappdesign mobileapp uidesigns mobile purple graphics uxdesign uidesign wallet billing app typography ui design gradient clean ui minimal modern design uiux trending
    Hike Redesign Dark Mode blue dark app socialnetwork darktheme dark socialmedia mobiledesign darkui dark mode darkmode app typography ui design gradient clean ui minimal modern design uiux trending
    Swim Float Schedule application typography minimal modern ux webdesign mobile gradient design designer uxdesigner uxdesigns uxui glassmorphism neumorphism ui design mobileappdesign mobileapp uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Abhishek Prakash ✪

    Abhishek Prakash ✪

    Kanpur, India

    Parcel Delivery App documents product courier app delivery app app logistics pickup map track tracking shipping box parcel delivery partner courier
    Byjus App Redesign Concept online class online course online classes e learning elearning app elearning byjus education learning app application illustration app mobile typography dribbble ux ui design
    Website Design for Bluemen feedback ratings review seducation campu university college school studies learn website web web design clean page landing desktop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kaushtubh

    Kaushtubh

    Lucknow, India

    Adobe Redesign Concept illustration branding logo app art design
    Gynary Logo Concept design app art mockup illustration branding motion graphics logo
    Cookin' Logo Concept minimal icon vector branding logo mockup illustration app art design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Vishal Singh

    Vishal Singh

    Lucknow, India

    Delicious Food UI app food branding minimal design ui design ui
    App Build Webdesign branding vector ux design team design web design uiux ui design webdesign typography designer website ui minimal
    Food-Landing page design Dark ux designer webdesign color typogaphy branding minimal uidesign uiux design ui designer food website ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aanchal Chaurasia

    Aanchal Chaurasia

    Lucknow, India

    Countdown timer timers dailyui014 timer app meditation countdown illustration timer userprofile web ui app ux minimal design dailyuichallenge dailyui
    Messaging Profile dailyui013 messenger app messenger dm directmessage directmessaging userprofile web ui app ux minimal design dailyuichallenge dailyui
    E-commerce shop interface watch watches ecommerce business ecommerce app ecommerce design ecommerce shop ecommerce web ui minimal design dailyuichallenge dailyui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • arvinda kumar

    arvinda kumar

    Lucknow, India

    Happy holi photoshop figma
    Portfolio landing page design design website design web figma
    Admin panel dashboard design icon ui typogaphy app figma design app web photoshop photo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Vikas Patel

    Vikas Patel

    Lucknow, India

    2020 dribble ux-trend trend-2020 soft-element dribble typography vector design user interface ux soft-ui materialdesign ui figma
    Music App illustraion uxdesign ux music player animation ui user interface mobile materialdesign prototype branding figma wireframe app design app music app
    Pricing customer ui design branding prototype illustraion neat ui comparison figma materialdesign user experience user interface webdesign pricing plans pricing table pricing page
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vartika Gupta

    Vartika Gupta

    Kanpur ,India

    Logo Designing for a Blogger photoshop illustrations iluustrator typography dribbble logodesign computer pen vector blue branding illustration logo design blogger logo
    Business card with mockup vectors vectorart business card visitingcard illustrator brand identity branding business crad design businesscard
    Nuts & Berries stickers stickers chocolat illustrator photoshop design branding logo illustration green gradient dribbble packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • sanya Sharma

    sanya Sharma

    Lucknow, India

    Packaging
    Pencil color sktch flat @design
    JERRY @digitalpainting @digital @characterart @character characterpainting animation vector design illustration @design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • ila upadhyay

    ila upadhyay

    lucknow,india

    TWISTED WALKWAY digitalarchitecture architecture visualization architecture illustration digital graphic keyshot rhino grasshopper illustration illustrator vector
    VORNOI 3D architect artist vornoi vornoi grasshopper rhino keyshot artwork facard facard architectural rendering architectural design architecture
    minimal bllywood poster beer art green bollywood branding bollywood logos ux logo art flat vector branding designer illustrator illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

