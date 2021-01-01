Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Zagreb, Croatia for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Zagreb, Croatia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Hrvoje Grubisic

Pro

Zagreb, Croatia $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Degordian

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • School of Design

    Graduate

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • product design
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • ux design
  • web design
Mario Šestak

Pro

Zagreb, Croatia $70 (USD) per hour

About Mario Šestak

Typography addict. Travel enthusiast. Head of Design @Bornfight

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Bornfight

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Andrea Jelić

Pro

Zagreb - Centar, Croatia $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Seahawk

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • Sketch
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • typography
  • visual communications
  • web design
Bornfight

Agency

Zagreb, Croatia

