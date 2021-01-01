Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Wrocław, Poland for Hire

Patryk Ilnicki

Patryk Ilnicki

Wrocław, Poland $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android design
  • design systems
  • ios design
  • ios ui
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Michał Rome

Michał Rome

Wroclaw $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ Opera Software

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Tomasz Trefler

Tomasz Trefler

Wrocław, Poland $35 (USD) per hour

About Tomasz Trefler

Senior Product Designer with over 16 years of experience in the field of UX/ UI, Branding, Product Design. Open for new opportunities!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • app ui
  • brand strategy
  • branding and logo design
  • ecommerce website
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • user experience (ux)
  • user experience strategy
  • user interface (ui)
  • web applications
  • web apps
  • web design
Marta Karbowska

Marta Karbowska

Poland, Wrocław

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • print design
  • team management
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
