Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Waterloo, ON for Hire

Justine Win

Pro

ON, Canada

About Justine Win

Product designer, UI developer, and team player. Currently designing at @Shopify

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Shopify

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • content writing
  • design sprint
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ui developer
  • ux
Ella Cressman

Waterloo, Canada

About Ella Cressman

Brand Identity Designer

Work History

  • Branding Specialist @ Neocreativ

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Waterloo

    Bachelor of Digital Arts Communications

    2016

Skills

  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • logo development
  • typography
Matthew Doyle

Pro

Burlington, Ontario $40 (USD) per hour

About Matthew Doyle

I am an Art Director/Graphic Designer from Burlington, Ontario with a love for sports and branding. When those two worlds collide, I am in my element.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Rogers Media

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • OCAD University

    Bachelor of Design

    2019

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • esports
  • esports logo
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • mascot
  • mascot design
  • mascot logo
  • sports branding
  • sports logo
Matt Fletcher

Hamilton, ON

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Valiant

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • album art
  • apparel design
  • band merch
  • gig poster
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • photography
  • poster design
