Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Waterloo, ON for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Waterloo, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Justine WinPro
ON, Canada
About Justine Win
Product designer, UI developer, and team player. Currently designing at @Shopify
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Shopify
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- content writing
- design sprint
- illustration
- ui
- ui developer
- ux
Ella Cressman
Waterloo, Canada
About Ella Cressman
Brand Identity Designer
Work History
-
Branding Specialist @ Neocreativ
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Waterloo
Bachelor of Digital Arts Communications
2016
Skills
- brand guidelines
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- logo development
- typography
Matthew DoylePro
Burlington, Ontario • $40 (USD) per hour
About Matthew Doyle
I am an Art Director/Graphic Designer from Burlington, Ontario with a love for sports and branding. When those two worlds collide, I am in my element.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Rogers Media
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
OCAD University
Bachelor of Design
2019
Skills
- art direction
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- character design
- esports
- esports logo
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding
- mascot
- mascot design
- mascot logo
- sports branding
- sports logo
Matt Fletcher
Hamilton, ON
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Valiant
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- album art
- apparel design
- band merch
- gig poster
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- photography
- poster design